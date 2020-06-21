Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Ceridian HCM worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 56.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.09 and a beta of 1.67. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $83.89.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $115,938,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,305,461 shares of company stock valued at $285,602,275. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

