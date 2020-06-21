Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,668 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $66.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

