Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALTG. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTG opened at $8.83 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

