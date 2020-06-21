Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading Up 1.1%

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) shares were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $162.90 and last traded at $162.56, approximately 75,711 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,385,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,271.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $389,947.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $830,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,689 shares of company stock valued at $20,026,744 in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alteryx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alteryx by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alteryx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

