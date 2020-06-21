Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $757,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,232,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,753,046 shares of company stock valued at $91,906,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

