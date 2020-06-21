American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.10% of American Assets Trust worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 182.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $49.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

