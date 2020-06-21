American Money Management LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Money Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.5% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cascend Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.79. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

