American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMSWA. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

AMSWA opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.96 million, a PE ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Software by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Software by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

