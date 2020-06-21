American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $42,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of American States Water by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of American States Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $31,532.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,553.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $95,760 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $77.00 on Friday. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.