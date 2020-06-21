Amica Retiree Medical Trust Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average of $294.79. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

