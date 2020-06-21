Analysts Anticipate Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to announce sales of $189.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.80 million. BOX posted sales of $172.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $764.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.91 million to $765.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $835.32 million, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $848.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The company had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,970,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,122 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in BOX by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOX by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,223 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of BOX by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 891,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in BOX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,591,000 after buying an additional 107,358 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

