Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce sales of $182.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.36 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $171.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $799.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.23 million to $826.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $824.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.99. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $590.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

