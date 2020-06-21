AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading 6.6% Higher

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.01, 3,919,586 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 3,918,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,045 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 57.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 172,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

