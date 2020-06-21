Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

