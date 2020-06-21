Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

