Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

