Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $336,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.17 and its 200-day moving average is $294.79. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

