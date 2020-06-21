Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ashland Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 133.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,214 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 32.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

