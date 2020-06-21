Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.07

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 285867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASMB shares. BidaskClub raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $722.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a current ratio of 12.14.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 310,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30,224.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $14,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 549,924 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

