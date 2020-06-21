Athene (NYSE:ATH) Shares Gap Up to $34.47

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $34.47. Athene shares last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 1,634,120 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.86 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Athene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Athene by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,293 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Athene by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,105 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Athene by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 760,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 217,818 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Athene by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 161,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares during the period.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

