Attis Oil & Gas (LON:AOGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Attis Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:AOGL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 47135425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $1.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06.

About Attis Oil & Gas (LON:AOGL)

Attis Oil & Gas Ltd engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

