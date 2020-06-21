AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) PT Raised to GBX 4,100

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,600 ($45.82) to GBX 4,100 ($52.18) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,190 ($40.60) to GBX 3,010 ($38.31) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,320 ($42.26) to GBX 3,770 ($47.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,525 ($57.59) to GBX 4,750 ($60.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,200 ($53.46) to GBX 4,500 ($57.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,785 ($48.17) target price (up from GBX 3,650 ($46.46)) on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,221.50 ($53.73).

AVV stock opened at GBX 4,161 ($52.96) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,906.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,208.74. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634 ($33.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,350 ($68.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Jennifer Allerton bought 5,000 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,452 ($43.94) per share, for a total transaction of £172,600 ($219,676.72). Also, insider Peter Herweck bought 2,500 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,532 ($44.95) per share, for a total transaction of £88,300 ($112,383.86).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

