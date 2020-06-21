Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after purchasing an additional 237,907 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 943,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 309,136 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,785,000 after acquiring an additional 62,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $46,526,000. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $53.04 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.