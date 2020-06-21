Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HD Supply by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 95,957 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,852.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 267,086 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HDS shares. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

