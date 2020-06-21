Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $510,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $58,043,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $81,490,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 111.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,166 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

