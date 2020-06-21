Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,894 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.