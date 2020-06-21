Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,585 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,585 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,896,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,345,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 52.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after buying an additional 2,714,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after buying an additional 540,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,263,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $59.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cleveland Research lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.