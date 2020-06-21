Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 841 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

