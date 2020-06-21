Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Balchem worth $46,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Balchem by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Balchem by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Balchem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Balchem by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCPC stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

