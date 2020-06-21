Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,102,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 1,802,253 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 50,842 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

