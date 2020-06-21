Benchmark Boosts Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $56.00

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

