BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post sales of $553.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $551.00 million to $556.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $551.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $16,513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1,979.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 977,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 930,498 shares during the last quarter. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.27 and a beta of 1.73. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

