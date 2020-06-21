Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $81.86

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.85, but opened at $81.86. Bill.com shares last traded at $81.58, with a volume of 47,271 shares traded.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $923,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $42,258,273.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,795,676 shares of company stock valued at $247,909,064.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,858,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after buying an additional 3,118,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after buying an additional 552,729 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,107,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 620.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 660,864 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

