Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $389.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $271.00 on Friday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $716,195,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after purchasing an additional 633,249 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 155.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after purchasing an additional 444,508 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 644.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after buying an additional 415,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

