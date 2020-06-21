BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.93 Million

Brokerages expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report $85.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.27 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $111.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $429.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.76 million to $435.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $528.83 million, with estimates ranging from $518.18 million to $539.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BEAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

BEAT stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 34.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BioTelemetry by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 505.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

