Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Trading Down 33.3%

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP)’s stock price fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.14, 6,532,289 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 905% from the average session volume of 650,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNP. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33.

About Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

