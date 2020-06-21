Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will post sales of $733.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $772.00 million. Brink’s reported sales of $914.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Brink’s to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

BCO stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.87 and a beta of 1.24. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $97.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 5,234 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237 over the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brink’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Brink’s by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Brink’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

