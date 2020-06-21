Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.16. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $19,886,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $34,245,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $9,923,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $16,437,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,654 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

