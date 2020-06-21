Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will report $276.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.75 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $291.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 90,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 283,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 62,770 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

