Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report sales of $300.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $317.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

WBS opened at $29.51 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CFO Glenn I. Macinnes bought 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $106,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 115,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,812.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn bought 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $562,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

