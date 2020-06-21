Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.18

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$70.18 and last traded at C$58.78, with a volume of 1044716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.80.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$58.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 301.61.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

