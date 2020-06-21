Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) versus Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:BRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.39 $432.88 million N/A N/A Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) $209.97 million 0.92 $36.74 million $0.82 9.73

Brookfield Property REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT 20.07% 15.03% 1.83% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 8.43% 18.54% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brookfield Property REIT and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 16.46%. Given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

