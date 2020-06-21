Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report $391.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $404.31 million and the lowest is $373.30 million. Bruker reported sales of $490.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cleveland Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bruker by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bruker has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

