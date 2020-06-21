Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.79.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $21,676,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.