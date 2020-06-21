Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) rose 17.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.57, approximately 97,862 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 83,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

The firm has a market cap of $175.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

