Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd (CVE:CYF) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of $351,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01.

Get Canyon Creek Food alerts:

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.00 million for the quarter.

About Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. It offers fresh soups, stews and chilies, sauces, mashed potatoes, and gravies, as well as other prepared food products. The company offers its products to grocery retailers and a range of food service establishments, such as restaurants and institutions.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.