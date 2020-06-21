Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down to $16.53

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $16.53. Capri shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 156,110 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,141,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

