Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CATM. Gabelli started coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.66. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,045.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rahul Gupta bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Insiders have acquired 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $408,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 271,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after acquiring an additional 233,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

