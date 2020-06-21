Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.46. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 594,435 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.53). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 39,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,011 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,824 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 566.7% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

