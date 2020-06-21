Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.49

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.49 and last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 577930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.36.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$71,194.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$204,013.08. Also, Senior Officer John William Pearson sold 22,210 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$310,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,178. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,111 shares of company stock valued at $425,566.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.